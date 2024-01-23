Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,129. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.