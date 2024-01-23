Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $49.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

