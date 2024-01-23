Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 1.3 %

EBMT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

