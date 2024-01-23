Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 242138039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £377,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Echo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.