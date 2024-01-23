ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.89.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
