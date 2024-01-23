Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of ECO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The stock had a trading volume of 512,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,511. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.49 ($0.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 2.22.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
