Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.78. 81,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,738. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

