Edgecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,565.65 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $209.89 million and approximately $54,565.65 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

