Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 675960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

