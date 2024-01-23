Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $202.30 and last traded at $202.75. Approximately 9,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.