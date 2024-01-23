Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.06

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.06 and last traded at C$22.98, with a volume of 420435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4462228 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$953,150.30. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. Insiders have sold a total of 69,589 shares of company stock worth $1,461,156 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.