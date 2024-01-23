Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

