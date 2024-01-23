Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,241,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.