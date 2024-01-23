Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

