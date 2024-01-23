Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 19,693 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PRF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

