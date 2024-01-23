Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $611,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

