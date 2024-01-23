Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 18,908 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,903,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after acquiring an additional 851,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.0 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

