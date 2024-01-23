Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 62.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $446.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

