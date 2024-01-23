Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.26

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 4247376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

