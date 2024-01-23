Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

LON EDV traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,377 ($17.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,048. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,278.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.64. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,331 ($16.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.49).

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is -15,714.29%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

