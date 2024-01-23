Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
