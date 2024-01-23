Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. 1,070,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

