Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.34.

ENPH stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

