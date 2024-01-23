EOS Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $741.94 million and $122.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002330 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001678 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002232 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,125,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,120,591 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

