Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

