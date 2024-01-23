ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESAB. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get ESAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Stock Up 0.9 %

ESAB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $88.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.