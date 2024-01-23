ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

