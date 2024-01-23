Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $368.94 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $368.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,184,865 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.