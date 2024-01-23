Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Eurocell stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127.50 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.83. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.88 ($2.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kate Allum purchased 1,473 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,693.95 ($2,152.41). Also, insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50), for a total value of £79,746.76 ($101,330.06). 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

