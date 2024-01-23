Evercore ISI Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $174.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.