Evergreen Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. 1,272,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,101. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.