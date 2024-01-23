Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

EVRG stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

