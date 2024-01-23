EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 119,516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 370,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 173,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,174,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,920,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 303,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,082. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.