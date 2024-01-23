EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.48. The company had a trading volume of 814,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

