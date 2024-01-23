EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,463 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

