EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 49,835 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,772. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

