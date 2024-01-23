EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,101 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

BIBL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 130,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,306. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

