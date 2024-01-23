EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $18,395,000. abrdn plc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 195,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,668,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after buying an additional 139,711 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.0 %

AMH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 1,636,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,879. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

