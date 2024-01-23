EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,871 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 184,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

