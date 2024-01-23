EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. The stock had a trading volume of 921,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,275. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

