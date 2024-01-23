EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

