EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. 11,105,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

