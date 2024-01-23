EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

