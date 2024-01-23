EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BSVO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $21.47.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

