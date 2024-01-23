EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 13,569,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,541. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

