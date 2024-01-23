EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,134 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,776,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,440 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

