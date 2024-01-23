EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 46,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 302.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $85.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.