EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,777. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.