EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 270,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,302. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

