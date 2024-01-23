EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,698. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

